SATURDAY: Fiestas Patrias parade and festival in South Park

(2016 Fiestas Patrias photo by Leda Costa for WSB)

3:18 PM: As we continue previews for some of this weekend’s big events – here’s a quick reminder about the Fiestas Patrias parade and festival tomorrow in South Park. The parade starts at 11 am Saturday at Sea Mar Community Care Center (1040 S. Henderson) and ends at South Park Community Center (8319 8th Ave. S.) – route details are in our calendar listing. Fiestas Patrias “commemorates the independence of Latin American countries, many of which celebrate their national independence day in the month of September,” festival organizers explain. The festival is at the community center post-parade, with food, music, games, and performances until 6 pm. Everyone’s invited!

ADDED 3:53 PM: Thanks to Huy Hoang at Sea Mar for the list of parade participants – more than 60! – see it here.