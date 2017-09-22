ROAD-WORK ALERT: SDOT to pave California SW between College and Hill next week

Just announced by SDOT – two blocks of California SW will be repaved next week in the Admiral area:

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) advises travelers that crews will be repaving California Ave SW between SW College St and SW Hill St starting Tuesday, September 26 to Friday, September 29.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, beginning Tuesday, September 26, to Friday, September 29, travelers can expect:

*Northbound and southbound traffic on California Ave SW will be reduced to a single lane between SW College St and SW Hill St

*Traffic will alternate in the single open lane

*Flaggers will direct traffic

*Parking will be restricted on California Ave SW in the work zone

*“No Parking” signs will be placed 72 hours prior to start of work

*Driveway access will be maintained but travelers may have to wait up to 15 minutes for equipment to clear

This work is part of the Arterial Major Maintenance (AMM) program, funded by the Move Seattle Levy. SDOT would like to thank the public for its patience while this work is completed.