ROAD-WORK ALERT: Paving next week on 25th SW in North Delridge

Just in from SDOT:

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) advises travelers that paving work along 25th Ave SW between SW Hudson St and Puget Blvd SW will begin on Tuesday, September 19 through Friday, September 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. SDOT would like to thank the public for its patience while this work is completed.

What to expect:

*Parking will be restricted.

*72 hours before the work starts and parking restrictions begin, “NO PARKING” signs will be placed on the street.

*Traffic will have slight delays during operation hours.

*You may enter and exit driveways, but you may have to wait up to 15 minutes for equipment to clear.

*25th SW will be Closed during construction.

*Overnight Parking will be limited.

*25th SW will remain closed 24 hours a day till construction is finished. Please use alternate route during construction.