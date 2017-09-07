Revel Townhomes: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor

Today we welcome Revel Townhomes as a new WSB sponsor. New local sponsors get to tell you about themselves, so here’s what Revel wants you to know:

Situated on dynamic California Avenue SW in the Admiral District, Revel Townhomes is a unique community with a vibrant way of life. Revel offers 7 street-front live+work spaces, 7 courtyard-facing townhomes, and 7 residences with attached garages. Some exterior features include oversized windows, metal details, cedar and fiber cement siding. Our spacious floorplans with 3-4 beds and 2-3 baths, full-floor master suites with walk-in closets and decks, and water + mountain views offer a unique living experience! Plus, with a Walk Score of 88, Revel Townhomes is the most ideal community for convenient and relaxed urban living!

WHAT MAKES OUR LIVE+WORK HOMES UNIQUE

Cut Commute Time to Zero

Live+Work is a new way of living for individuals who work from home, have a blossoming business, or seek investment opportunities. The ground floor is ideal for a multitude of business purposes and fronts directly to California Ave. All you need is to walk downstairs to your office, avoiding the cost of gas and a long commute.

Location, Location, Location

Entrepreneurs with blossoming businesses will benefit from Revel’s popular Admiral District location. Location is one of the most important considerations and a key to a successful business. We have that covered as Revel, with a Walk Score of 88, is steps to dining, shopping, and activities, so foot traffic won’t be a problem.

Additional Income

Starting a business may not interest you, but a great investment opportunity does! You may want to rent the work space to business owners to make extra cash and live upstairs or vice versa. With separate entrances for commercial and residential uses, Revel Townhomes offers a wide range of uses and use combinations. This kind of arrangement not only benefits you, but also helps the whole West Seattle community.

What We Hear from Clients Most Often

“Love the interior choices and use of space.” Our townhomes have unique and functional floorplans. All of our homes are end or corner units with lots of natural light and are wider than usual, providing for an unparalleled sense of spaciousness. A stylish blend of modern finishes with timeless elements such as subway tile backsplashes, wide plank hardwoods round out the interior experience. They truly are unique.

Our Community Sales Manager

A consistent client-centric approach has earned our community sales manager, Ric Dieu, the respect of both clients and colleagues. He offers 20+ years of experience in the Seattle real-estate market. “I essentially live my life in the neighborhood, these days. Everything from grocery shopping to pet care and the gym – the Admiral neighborhood has it all in walking distance from Revel.”

Contact Ric at 206-841-8966 or email him at sales@reveltownhomes.com. Revel Townhomes is at 3221B California Ave. SW. Sales office is open Friday-Tuesday from 11 am-5 pm.

