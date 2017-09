First Lorraine in Arbor Heights sent that photo, reporting, “Kia car hood on lawn, just west of California SW and SW 98th, after loud scraping and crash noises early this morning.” We asked for a larger version before publishing, and that came in this afternoon with an update: “The rest of the completely stripped Kia car, sans engine, was dumped a couple blocks down the hill on 44th Ave SW, and the police have already taken action.”