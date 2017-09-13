READER REPORT: Children approached in Admiral

E-mailed by Ann:

STRANGER DANGER ALERT! There is a woman wandering California Avenue in the Admiral Junction area who approached my children and told them to “get in the red truck.” at approx 12 pm. Thankfully I was right there with them when this happened. She is white, with sandy blond hair (a little messy looking in the back) small to medium build around 5’5”. She is wearing a purple sweater over a white shirt with dark pants.

We were at A Kids Place, too dentist office on our way out the door when she came inside and made her approach. I contacted 911 as did the receptionist, who then followed her down the sidewalk for several blocks. Another woman who she approached after walking in front of her moving vehicle also called the police. As an additional note, there was no red truck in sight. The receptionist did speak with her once she turned around after having walked straight into traffic, nearly getting hit. The receptionist asked her what she was doing in the office and the woman said she was opening the door to hell and was saving my children from the apocalypse. I don’t know what she said to the woman in the car. She obviously is in some paranoid/delusional/(semi?) psychotic state of mind.