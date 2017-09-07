West Seattle, Washington

07 Thursday

READER REPORT: Child approached after school on Delridge

September 7, 2017 1:30 am
Received from texter, who says police have been notified and the school (Louisa Boren STEM K-8) will be notified this morning:

Reporting a harassment/attempted luring of a child on Delridge after school. White 4-door older compact car. One man in car, older 20s to young 30s. Light brown complexion. 3:30-3:35 pm. First contact just north of school, Delridge and Juneau. Drove around the block and approached again on the next block, across from Super 24. She didn’t report to me until I got home from work.

Here’s a Seattle Police list of safety advice for youth.

