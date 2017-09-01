READER REPORT: Another new all-way stop in West Seattle – 45th/Spokane

This intersection change, unlike 59th/Admiral, was not accompanied by an SDOT announcement – so thank you to the person who just texted that photo and the news: 45th and Spokane, on the southeast end of the Madison Middle School campus, has been converted to an all-way stop. The texter says this follows two years of advocacy by parent Stephanie Kimball and will have a “huge” effect on “start/end of school chaos.” The intersection also has seen failure-to-yield crashes over the years, like this one.