West Seattle, Washington

01 Friday

75℉

READER REPORT: Another new all-way stop in West Seattle – 45th/Spokane

September 1, 2017 11:56 am
|      10 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

This intersection change, unlike 59th/Admiral, was not accompanied by an SDOT announcement – so thank you to the person who just texted that photo and the news: 45th and Spokane, on the southeast end of the Madison Middle School campus, has been converted to an all-way stop. The texter says this follows two years of advocacy by parent Stephanie Kimball and will have a “huge” effect on “start/end of school chaos.” The intersection also has seen failure-to-yield crashes over the years, like this one.

Share This

10 Replies to "READER REPORT: Another new all-way stop in West Seattle - 45th/Spokane"

  • Alki resident #3 September 1, 2017 (11:59 am)
    Reply

    Good to know. Thanks for the heads up.

  • Mark September 1, 2017 (12:17 pm)
    Reply

    In the past Stop Signs in Seattle were used where appropriate that led to driver respect.  With proliferation of unwarranted signage lower motorist respect will occur and this reduces safety.  

    • Jort Sandwich September 1, 2017 (1:23 pm)
      Reply

      Well, I guess that depends on your definition of “unwarranted.” SDOT must have felt the stop signs were warranted, since there have been several “failure-to-yield” crashes at this intersection. One way to reduce the number of “failure-to-yield” collisions is to install a 4-way stop sign at an intersection, kind of like what SDOT did here.

      Motorists don’t get to decide where to place traffic control devices based on some ambiguous, undefined “respect level.” There is no rating system that street engineers use to determine the level of “respect” that a proposed change would create.

      Mark, you have clearly and unambiguously advocated against stop signs, lower speed limits, lane reductions, or essentially any traffic engineering designed to slow down or otherwise de-prioritize automobiles on our streets. 

      Thankfully, a fresh generation of traffic engineers are looking at the overall safety of our city’s residents when they design our streets — and not just at how to get as many cars through a street as quickly as possible, no matter the consequence to human safety. I could not be more happy with this change in mindset. 

    • Mike September 1, 2017 (1:32 pm)
      Reply

      This is a pretty major intersection with a very wide road right at the corner of a school.  Before the sign, people would race through the intersection and I saw many near misses with cars and pedestrians.  This intersection needed the new stop signs, they need to do the same on Hinds.

  • polkaboy September 1, 2017 (1:11 pm)
    Reply

    it’ll be interesting to see the effect this has on traffic flow during pickup and drop off.  Higher volumes of cars, a 4 way stop, a general lack of courtesy, patience, knowledge of the rules of the road…should be fun to watch.

  • Jort Sandwich September 1, 2017 (1:13 pm)
    Reply

    Awesome! More safety improvements that make it easier and safer for people walking!

  • C September 1, 2017 (1:36 pm)
    Reply

    Thank You Thank You Thank You! I often wonder every summer how many car/bike tourists get in accidents because they don’t understand our silly ” no stop or yield ” sign intersections w/out a round-about. 

  • ps September 1, 2017 (2:02 pm)
    Reply

    This has no flags/warning and the first day it was up I almost ran the stop sign because I had no clue it was being implemented. I wonder how many folks will do the same. Normally when a traffic pattern is changed, you flag it or leave the signs up and covered for a few days so drivers familiar with the intersection are aware of the change. Is this not common practice in Seattle?

  • Jeff September 1, 2017 (2:07 pm)
    Reply

    I noticed just this morning that 51st and Dakota (the NW corner of Genesee Hill Elementary) is also a new 4 way stop.   Seems like a great addition to me.

  • Chemist September 1, 2017 (2:07 pm)
    Reply

    This was a conversion of a 2 way stop (with stop signs halting 45th) to a 4 way stop.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann