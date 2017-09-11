West Seattle, Washington

POOCHES IN THE POOL: Arbor Heights Dog Days next week!

September 11, 2017
It’s the news that dog people await every fall – the chance for their pups to go swimming at Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club! The photo and announcement are from Cori Roed:

Dog Days at the Arb!

It’s time to bring your dog for a swim …

 11003 31st Ave SW

Thank you for driving slowly on 31st! 

Tuesday, Sept 19th through Friday, Sept 22nd, 5-7 pm
Saturday, Sept 23rd 11 am-1 pm

Dogs in the pool
Owners must remain at the pool and maintain some semblance of control
Dogs must be healthy, up to date on shots, and well socialized to people and other dogs

NO PEOPLE IN THE POOL! ~ NO LIFEGUARD ON DUTY

Please come prepared to scoop your dog’s poop!
Running on the pool deck is encouraged : )

$10 donation per dog for the day or $25 per dog for an all-access pass  is very much appreciated!

Your donations allow our self-funded teams to purchase equipment while keeping team fees affordable.

Thank you for supporting Otter athletes!

*****NOTE that this event is AFTER the facilities are closed for the season*****

