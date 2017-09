7:01 PM: Emergency responders are arriving in the 8100 block of 31st SW, where someone is reported to have been shot, according to scanner traffic. Police are reported to be looking for a suspect. More to come.

7:14 PM: According to radio transmissions, a black Jetta might have taken someone away from the scene, headed south from 31st. The victim, a man around 25-30 years old, with at least two gunshot wounds, was said to be undergoing CPR.