PHOTOS/VIDEO: 2017 Fiestas Patrias parade in South Park

The annual Fiestas Patrias parade in South Park celebrates not only Latin American cultures but their importance in the U.S., and that was more poignant and urgent than ever this year.

Underscoring the issue of justice, King County Superior Court Judge Veronica Alicea-Galván was this year’s Grand Marshal:

More than 60 entries, with hundreds of participants, paraded and performed down the route.

Horses and riders from Charros of Washington concluded the parade, and we have some video too:

Earlier in the parade, different kinds of horsepower were on display:

These are members of the Latino Riders motorcycle club:

Cars too – four groups were on the lineup, Lowrider Style Car Club, 206 Riders Car Club, Low Motion & Friends, and Good Times Car Club.

Passing our viewing spot at 14th Ave. S. and S. Henderson, this driver had the boldest display:

Participating schools included Concord International Elementary from South Park and Denny International Middle School from West Seattle, who marched together:

Right behind them, the Chief Sealth International High School Marching Band from West Seattle:

On behalf of the three schools, Denny Principal Jeff Clark shared with us:

A highlight of every September is marching in the South Park Fiestas Patrias Parade! It is a beautiful celebration of our culture and community pride! A big thank you to all of the scholars, families, and staff who marched from our schools; including: Dr. Zavala and Ms. Martinez from Concord; Mr. MacIntyre, Sealth and Denny Band Director; and Ms. Olsen, Mr. Garcia, and Mr. Albanes (pictured below) for leading the Denny Dolphin team!

We greatly appreciate all the support from our families and community! Go Cougars, Dolphins, and Seahawks!

One other Seattle public school was in the parade – Franklin High School‘s Cheer Team participated. Speaking of cheering – Seahawks fans on the sidelines would have seen this kindred soul:

More parade sights:

Flags were proudly waved throughout the parade – from throughout the hemisphere:

(Photo by Don Brubeck)

Both business and government were represented, too. Toward the start of the parade, after the Seattle Police Honor Guard, SPD Lieutenant Adrian Diaz walked the route:

The Seafair Pirates – who walked, and also rode on cannon-firing Moby Duck – drew a few more quizzical looks:

Sea Mar Community Health Centers sponsors the parade, and many of its clinics around the region were represented, as they are each year.

At the end of the parade route, the South Park Community Center was the site of an afternoon-long celebration including music, performances, food, and a health fair. If you’re interested in being part of next year’s parade, be sure to reach out to Sea Mar, which extended a community-wide invitation this year.