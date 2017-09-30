PHOTOS: Grand fun found at West Seattle Food Bank’s ‘Grand Affair’

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand, unless otherwise credited)

Fighting hunger is serious business – but that can be facilitated by fun, like the West Seattle Food Bank‘s games-drinks-and-auction fundraising party “A Grand Affair” in SODO Friday night. The folks who make the Food Bank run were among those mingling (and wrangling) at Westland Distillery – during our stop, we spotted WSFB executive director Fran Yeatts:

Development director Judi Yazzolino (below right) paused for the briefest of instants for a photo with Lora Swift, who by day is West Seattle Junction Association executive director but at “A Grand Affair” was volunteering:

If you haven’t figured it out already, the party was Roaring ’20s-themed, including a “speakeasy”-type entry at the door – below are WSFB’s operations manager Lester Yuh, operations/development assistant Karla Marifjeren, and operations director Steven Curry:

(Photo by Whit Carter)

We also found WSFB board president Ben Viscon (who you likely know as winemaker for Viscon Cellars [WSB sponsor]):

Casino-style games enhanced the fun, with Vegas-style winning shrieks around the tables:

Those who preferred cards might have found themselves with a celebrity dealer, radio personality Jodi Brothers from 95.7 The Jet:

Others you might have recognized included Peel and Press (WSB sponsor) proprietor Dan Austin, pouring special cocktails:

Husky Deli‘s Jack Miller was there too, creating floats with his famous ice cream. And all around the venue, easels carried reminders of how and who the WSFB helps.

It’s not just about food – the Food Bank provides clients of all ages with more than 14,000 books a year, for example. So events like the second annual “Grand Affair” help WSFB nourish minds as well as bodies. Within a few days, we’ll know how much tonight’s event raised and we’ll update this story.