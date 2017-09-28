PHOTOS: First-ever West Seattle Junction Wine Walk the toast of the town

It was a beautiful and busy night for the first-ever West Seattle Junction Wine Walk, a perfect pairing of wineries and merchants. The idea was so popular, tickets sold out long before the sipping started. Tonight’s participants included West Seattle wineries – north Morgan Junction’s Viscon Cellars (top photo), whose team poured at CAPERS (where ticketholders began their night) and south Admiral’s Welcome Road Winery , featured at Carmilia’s Boutique (below):

Music mixed with wine at Thunder Road Guitars, whose featured winery was Nine Hats:

Click! Design That Fits – which celebrates its 13th anniversary this Saturday – hosted Treleaven/Red Earth Wines:

Menashe and Sons Jewelers had Coral Wines pouring:

Along with the winery/merchant teams, the Junction Association’s volunteers helped power the night:

Joanie Jacobs coordinated them:

Yes, there will be a second Wine Walk, West Seattle Junction Association executive director Lora Swift tells WSB – next May. (Watch for other opportunities to explore The Junction in the meantime, such as the monthly West Seattle Art Walk on second Thursdays, the West Seattle Farmers’ Market on Sundays, and the West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival coming up October 29th!)

Tonight’s other pairings are all listed here. And our customary disclosure – the businesses and wineries mentioned above include WSB sponsors: Viscon Cellars, Welcome Road Winery, Thunder Road Guitars, Click! Design That Fits and Menashe & Sons Jewelers.