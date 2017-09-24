PHOTOS: Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in West Seattle and beyond

(Photos courtesy Jonathan Rundle)

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride finally did make a West Seattle stop today – at Jack Block Park!

As mentioned here earlier, the fundraising motorcycle riders had to change their planned WS stop from Hamilton Viewpoint Park – where it turned out to be West Seattle Soccer Club Photo Day; that in turn was a change from Don Armeni Boat Ramp, which was home today to the Orca Half Marathon finish line). After West Seattle, it was on toward the Alaskan Way Viaduct and beyond:

The photos are courtesy of Jonathan Rundle, who was kind enough to let us know that West Seattle was on the route, says 358 riders participated in the Seattle edition of this international fundraiser for men’s-health concerns, bringing in more than $25,000. (Jon keeps a travel website at jontheroadagain.com.)