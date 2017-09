It’s an Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club tradition – after the pool is closed to people at season’s end, invite the community to bring their dogs to swim, as a fundraiser for AHSTC swim teams. Today was the fifth and final session, and Jamie Kinney shared photos:

Whether the dogs dove from the board, or jumped from the deck, Jamie reports a great time was had by all:

You can see many more of Jamie’s photos from today by going here.