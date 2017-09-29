West Seattle, Washington

29 Friday

62℉

New scouting group launching in West Seattle

September 29, 2017 1:30 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle people

West Seattle has many scouting groups with long histories – and now, a new group is getting ready to launch, with two meetings in October. In case you haven’t seen it on our calendar, here’s their announcement:

For anyone who is interested in an inclusive, non-religious scouting experience for all genders, we are starting a group here in West Seattle. We’ll be learning outdoors skills like orienteering, tracks and first aid to name a few. Dues are affordable (scholarships also available) and include uniforms as well as handbooks. We are part of the Baden-Powell Service Association.

We meet twice monthly starting in October, once on a weekday evening and once on a weekend day. The group is divided into Chipmunks (age 2-4), Otters (age 5-7), Timberwolves (age 8-11), Pathfinders (age 12-17), and Rovers (ages 18+).

Our first weekday meeting will be 6-7:15 pm Monday, October 9th at the High Point Library, 3411 SW Raymond. We will be getting to know each other, playing games, and learning about orienteering.

See our calendar listing for a link to the waiver they’re asking attendees to bring. The new group will have its first weekend meeting noon Sunday, October 22nd, at the Lincoln Park North Play Area.

Share This

No Replies to "New scouting group launching in West Seattle"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann