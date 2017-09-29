New scouting group launching in West Seattle

West Seattle has many scouting groups with long histories – and now, a new group is getting ready to launch, with two meetings in October. In case you haven’t seen it on our calendar, here’s their announcement:

For anyone who is interested in an inclusive, non-religious scouting experience for all genders, we are starting a group here in West Seattle. We’ll be learning outdoors skills like orienteering, tracks and first aid to name a few. Dues are affordable (scholarships also available) and include uniforms as well as handbooks. We are part of the Baden-Powell Service Association.

We meet twice monthly starting in October, once on a weekday evening and once on a weekend day. The group is divided into Chipmunks (age 2-4), Otters (age 5-7), Timberwolves (age 8-11), Pathfinders (age 12-17), and Rovers (ages 18+).

Our first weekday meeting will be 6-7:15 pm Monday, October 9th at the High Point Library, 3411 SW Raymond. We will be getting to know each other, playing games, and learning about orienteering.