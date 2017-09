As reported back on Saturday, an emergency closure at Delridge Library forced our area’s Seattle School Board rep Leslie Harris to cancel this month’s community-conversation meeting at the last minute. Now there’s a new date/time: Noon-2:30 pm next Saturday (September 23rd). If you have something to talk with her about – or want to hear an update on the district’s big issues – drop in. The Delridge Library is at 5423 Delridge Way SW.