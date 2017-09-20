MENTAL-HEALTH AWARENESS: Seattle Lutheran HS invites you to screening of new documentary about anxiety

Once again this year, Seattle Lutheran High School in The Junction is taking on the tough topic of mental-health awareness. Last April, we covered part of the day SLHS devoted entirely to mental health. This year, the school is inviting the entire community to be part of the next event, a screening of the new documentary “Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety” (you can see the trailer above). It’s two weeks away, 6:30 pm Thursday, October 5th, at the school gym. From the announcement shared by Jackie Clough, who says SLHS will be one of the first schools in the nation to show “Angst”:

Angst: Breaking the Stigma Around Anxiety is a documentary that looks at anxiety, its causes and effects, and what we can do about it. Angst will feature interviews with kids and young adults who suffer or have suffered from anxiety, and what they’ve learned. The film also includes experts charged with helping people manage their anxiety and those who focus on researching its causes and sociological effects while offering tools and resources that provide hope. The project will explore a conversation about anxiety from a peer-to-peer standpoint that is intimate, honest and accessible. This is a film parents and high schoolers can see together.

(Screening details)

Free and open to the community

Parking is available across the street from the gym and on nearby side streets

Recommended age: 12 and up

Light concessions will be sold