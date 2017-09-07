MAKE MUSIC! West Seattle Community Orchestras’ new season starts next week – free for student musicians!

(Video courtesy West Seattle Community Orchestras)

The West Seattle Community Orchestras‘ new season is about to begin, so it’s sign-up time for musicians interested in participating! Here’s the announcement:

West Seattle Community Orchestras (WSCO) kicks off its fall session September 12, leading up to performances planned for early December.

The group especially encourages student musicians (through grade twelve) to sign up — experienced or not! Young beginners can participate in string instrument classes (violin, viola, cello, bass) or join the Debut Orchestra (a full orchestra, with strings, winds, and percussion!). Coaching and instruction are provided by professional musicians.

More-experienced student musicians (or adults) can participate in an orchestra (Intermediate or Symphony) or the Wind Symphony (think Concert Band).

The cool thing is that, thanks to the generous contributions of individuals and local businesses, all of these opportunities are provided to students free of charge. (Adults are offered the same opportunities but pay a modest fee.)

Mariane Hermanson, WSCO Executive Director, says, “Currently, there are openings for just about every instrument in most of these groups, but please register soon!”

All rehearsals and classes are held Tuesday evenings at Chief Sealth International High School. Starting dates vary by group. To register and for more info, please see WSCO’s website, www.wscorchestras.org, or contact WSCOrchestras@gmail.com for more info.