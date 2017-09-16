HOW TO HELP: Firefighters’ ‘Fill the Boot’ drive next week for the Muscular Dystrophy Association

You’ll see firefighters out in West Seattle and four other parts of the city next week for the annual Fill the Boot drive. Here’s the announcement:

Next week Seattle Firefighters will take to the streets with boots in hand to collect donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s (MDA) Fill-the-Boot campaign. The collections will take place at the below locations across the City from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 18, 19, 20 and 21:

15th Ave. NW and NW Market St.

Rainier Ave. S. and S. Ferdinand St.

Roosevelt Way NE and NE 50th St.

California Ave. SW and SW Alaska St.

4th Ave. and Pine St.

The Local 27 Seattle Fire Fighters Union is partnering with the Muscular Dystrophy Association on this campaign – a more than 60 year tradition. The goal of the campaign is to raise funds to free kids and adults from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life.

In 2016, the generous community members of Seattle helped the Local 27 Seattle Fire Fighters Union raise more than $22,000. This has helped contribute to the more than $600 million that the International Association of Fire Fighters has raised for MDA since 1954.

The campaign has been successful over the years because of the support from community members. There is also an option to donate online.