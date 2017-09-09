Highlights for your West Seattle Saturday

(Steller’s Jay, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Good morning! Here’s what’s happening on your Saturday:

SOUTH DELRIDGE LITTER CLEANUP: Join your neighbor Bridgette, who is hosting a litter cleanup 9 am-11 am today. You don’t have to be there for the full two-hour cleanup – “any time you can volunteer would be appreciated! We will meet at the corner of 20th Ave SW & SW Thistle. We will provide supplies – grabbers, gloves, buckets, trash bags, etc. You simply need to show up! Hope to see you there!”

MOBILE BLOOD DRIVE: The van is in The Junction today, 9 am-3 pm. Walk-up donors welcome, but not 11 am-noon, when the drive will be taking a break. More info in our calendar listing. (42nd SW/SW Alaska)

GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 1st of 13 Saturday meetings at Grace Church – join at any time. 10 am-noon. Info in our calendar listing. (10323 28th SW)

THUNDER ROAD GUITARS CLOSED, TO CELEBRATE PORTLAND GRAND OPENING: In The Junction, Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) is closed today so proprietor Frank Gross and staff can be at the grand opening of the new TRG in Portland. (4736 California SW)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 11 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. Free. (2306 42nd SW)

BABY JAM MUSIC AND DANCE: Movement for the little ones, 11:30 am at High Point Library. Free. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

POP-UP MERCADO – SUMMER’S END: Noon-5 pm, come support local artists and artisans! Colectiva Noroeste presents this event with art, apparel, handmade gifts, food, jewelry, and music, plus the food truck El Chapulin Oaxaqueño, at Highland Park Improvement Club. (1116 SW Holden)

SECOND-TO-LAST DAY FOR COLMAN POOL: One last post-season weekend before outdoor saltwater Colman Pool closes until next year – noon-7 pm today (and tomorrow). Here’s the schedule. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

PECOS PIT KIDS’ EVENT: 4-6 pm, kids eat free at Pecos Pit (WSB sponsor), with arts/crafts activities, too. Details in our calendar listing. (4400 35th SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL SOCCER: West Seattle High School girls’ home opener, 6 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex, vs. Marysville Getchell HS. (2801 SW Thistle)

ROCKTOBERFEST: Cancer-fighting fundraiser at the Company Store in White Center, 6 pm, with music at 8 – details in our calendar listing. (9608 16th SW)

UNMASK THE NIGHT: Second annual benefit for West Seattle-based Chad’s Legacy Project, 6:30 pm at Eden Seattle in SODO. Details here; ticket info here. (1950 1st Ave. S.)

UKESTRA SEATTLE, HONEYVILLE RASCALS: Double bill at Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm – details in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

ATOMIC RUST, ELI, POLARISER: “Old-school punk and rock ‘n’ roll” at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

HARRISON B, ROBOT JURASSIC, BARE MINIMUM: Performing at The Skylark, 9 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

FOR EVERYTHING ELSE … check our complete calendar!