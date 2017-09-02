HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Seattle Lutheran HS fundraising dinner

As we’ve been reporting, fall high-school sports season has begun. Along with attending games, you have other opportunities to support local student-athletes – like this one coming up at Seattle Lutheran High School:

SLHS FALL SPORTS SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 6:00 P.M.

Guest Speaker is former Seattle SuperSonic and Legend Donald “Slick” Watts! Mr. Watts is an icon and legend in the city of Seattle as a former member of the SuperSonics from 1973-78. After retiring from basketball, he became a physical education teacher and coach in the Seattle area. Join us in the gym for dinner, dessert, and community! It’s a great way to support our student athletes and to kick off the 2017-18 season. Tickets are $15, children $5, SLHS students are free. Dinner will be in the gym, hosted by the Seattle Lutheran Booster Club. You can purchase tickets for $15 in advance or at the door.

Order online here. Please RSVP no later than Tuesday, September 5.