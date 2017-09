The Guardian One helicopter was over Westwood for a while within the past hour, but left to head to a South King County investigation just as we arrived in the area. Now they’ve tweeted what brought them here:

Assisted @SeattlePD with searching for a adult male wearing brown scrubs who was committed to Navos and left in the area of 2600 SW Holden. — KCSOAirsupport (@KCSOAirsupport) September 16, 2017

We don’t know whether that person has been found yet.