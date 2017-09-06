HELP FOR HARVEY SURVIVORS: West Seattleite collecting diabetes supplies to donate

Here’s another way to help Harvey storm survivors in Texas: Donate supplies and/or money for people with diabetes. Joni Campbell is a West Seattleite who has a local dropoff spot – she explains:

I’m collecting insulin (and a few additional diabetes supplies) to send to the needy in Texas through the Insulin for Life campaign that is being coordinated by a local organization, ConnecT1D.

Please see the list of acceptable items and note that the most needed (of course) is insulin. There is a cooler near my front door; feel free to just drop off any supplies you can spare (per the list) and I will deliver them. Address is in the link below under West Seattle. There are several other dropoff locations across the city – please help if you can spare any insulin at this time for those who are in desperate need with all of the flooding. There is also a way to donate cash. Thanks, all!