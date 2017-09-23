UPDATE: ‘Heavy rescue’ callout for truck into house

2:06 AM: Seattle Fire is sending a “heavy rescue” response to 40th SW and SW Thistle on the Gatewood/Fauntleroy line for a report of a box truck hitting a house. We’re on our way to find out more.

2:23 AM: SFD is working to free the driver from the truck. Adding first photo.

2:36 AM: Firefighters have cut the driver, a man believed to be in his late 20s, out of the truck. Medic unit will take him to the hospital. SFD says he is in ‘stable’ condition. No one hurt in the house; a neighbor tells us the residents apparently weren’t home.

2:57 AM: Firefighters have patched a spot on the corner of the house where the truck stopped. Some of the SFD units are leaving.

3:15 AM: We just left too – but first, once we were able to get closer, saw more of what happened, a story told by torn-up shrubbery and fencing: The truck appears to have gone onto the wrong side of the road just east of 40th SW, then into the side yard, behind shrubs and fencing, of the house east of the one that it finally hit. Via scanner, SFD has just cleared the scene, and when the truck is towed, the Department of Construction and Inspections will have to check the house to see if it’s safe to inhabit.