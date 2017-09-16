HAPPENING NOW: WestFest 2017 at Holy Rosary School

It’s outdoor and indoor fun at this year’s WestFest, continuing until 10 tonight at Holy Rosary School – outside, there’s a full lineup of stage entertainment (see it in our morning lineup); when we stopped by a little while ago, the talent contest was just wrapping up, with a group dancing to “YMCA.” Steps away are the kid rides, including a bouncy slide:

Also a beer garden for the grownups and a food court for everyone, with wings, Caesar salad, burgers and hot dogs, popcorn and cotton candy, even angel cakes. If you go inside the school, you’ll find the book sale and bingo – someone had just won the game that was being played when we walked in:

You’ll find a climbing wall, too, in the main festival zone on the north side of the campus, which is along 42nd SW between Dakota and Genesee.