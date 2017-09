Haven’t had lunch yet? Let the barbecue crew at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) cook for you! While out on errands, we just discovered they’ve extended benefit-barbecue season to raise money today for hurricane relief. Hot dogs and hamburgers – and what you pay will be matched! California/Fauntleroy – look for the tent outside the store, until about 3:45 this afternoon (hey – early dinner!).