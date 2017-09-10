HAPPENING NOW: Vote on what you want to see at new West Seattle Junction park

At the south end of the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, until 2 pm, it’s the Seattle Parks “open house” for the future two-thirds-of-an-acre park that’ll be three blocks away, in the 4700 block of 40th SW [map]. Stop by and you’ll get the chance to “vote” on which of more than 30 “design elements” you’d like to see at the park – they’re on paper ballots being handed out, and on one of the easels:

That’s project manager Karimah Edwards at left in the photo above. The “design elements” aren’t on the project website yet, but we’re told they will be soon. The park site was purchased for $1.4 million in 2012 and “landbanked”; until recently, it was home to temporary Fire Station 32 while the new station was under construction. Almost $2 million for design and development was set aside from the Park District levy; the park is to be designed next year, and built in 2019.