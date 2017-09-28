HAPPENING NOW: Play new card game ‘Goatfish’ with its West Seattle creators

At left, that’s Lillian Gray, who created the card game “Goatfish“ with her dad Chad Gray and is at Meeples Games right now with him and others, ready to show it to, and play it with, you. We brought you their story last Sunday night. Since then, the Goatfish Kickstarter crowdfunding page has launched and already surpassed its initial goal, though they are now going for a “stretch” beyond that. Here’s a look at some of the cards:

You are welcome to stop by Meeples (3727 California SW) before 9 pm tonight to test out “Goatfish” and meet its creators.