HAPPENING NOW: PARK(ing) Day’s three West Seattle stops

(WSB photos)

12:30 PM: Having previewed them last night, we decided to stop by the three West Seattle “mini-parks” on the city’s map for PARK(ing) Day, promoted as a chance to re-envision use of public spaces such as streets and sidewalks. Above, flowers and greenery comprise the display you’ll find outside Junction flower-and-gift shop Fleurt, courtesy of mother-and-daughter proprietors Sam and Keonii:

At Westwood Village, Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor) has been a consistent participant in PARK(ing) Day. Co-proprietor Kirk Keppler was hanging out in the mini-park with canine companion Rascal when we visited:

They were awaiting assistance to get some games going in the space. And back in The Junction, the display outside Red Cup Espresso is a simple one – tricycles and flowers:

If you’re spending the day outside West Seattle, there might be a mini-park near you somewhere, with almost four dozen around the city – see SDOT’s citywide map in our preview from last night.

ADDED 1:06 PM: Red Cup Espresso has a face-painter on site until 4 pm!