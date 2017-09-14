HAPPENING NOW: Makers’ Market and more @ September West Seattle Art Walk

6:27 PM: Beautiful night for the West Seattle Art Walk! Above, that’s this month’s Makers’ Market at Junction Plaza Park (42nd SW/SW Alaska). Below, one of the booths you’ll find there – Flowers to the 2nd Power, glass art by Mary Kay Anderson:

Right around the corner at 4540 California SW, you’ll find Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor), tonight featuring two West Seattle artists, Stephanie Hargrave and Click! co-proprietor Frances Smersh:

6:35 PM: If you like wine, Art Walk is a great night to go out. Both of our winery sponsors have art/artists until about 8 pm tonight. At Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW), artist Pamela Resnick is painting live:

And at Welcome Road Winery (3804 California SW), you’ll find art by Deborah McCarroll and Brooke Belman:

Find tonight’s full Art Walk map/venue list in our West Seattle Thursday preview.