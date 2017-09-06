HAPPENING NOW: Looking for work? You just might find it at first-ever Westside Job Fair

Just look for the A-board outside Great American Diner and Bar, where the first-ever Westside Job Fair is on until 1 pm. At the front door, you’ll check in with these friendly folks – Julie, Bethany, and Denise – and they’ll point you toward the tables where more than 30 local business owners and managers have been interviewing candidates since 10 am:

Steady stream of people – and the first person who came to the job fair was hired on the spot, we’re told, by Junction TrueValue! So if you’re looking for work, or thinking about changing jobs, this is the place to be – 4752 California SW. The West Seattle Junction Association and West Seattle Chamber of Commerce are presenting the Westside Job Fair, and we’re here as the event’s media sponsor. (Local businesses get free job listings in the WSB Forums, so if you’re looking for an employee OR looking for an employer, that’s the online place to go.)