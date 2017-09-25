HAPPENING NOW: Collecting donations for Puerto Rico hurricane relief

(WSB photo)

At right is Rey Delgado, with brother Mato at left and son Diego at center. Look for them until about 7 pm on the baseball field at Hiawatha Playfield in the Admiral District, and bring donations for Puerto Rico survivors of Hurricane Maria. As mentioned here this morning, Rey is headed there next week and looking for:

*Batteries

*Flashlights

*Manual/crank chargers

*Small-denomination gift cards for Home Depot, Walgreens and Walmart

*Water purification tablets

If you don’t see this in time, or can’t get there by 7, but still want to help, contact Rey via the e-mail link on his business website (lower right).