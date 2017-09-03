West Seattle, Washington

03 Sunday

HAPPENING NOW: Benefit bake sale – and lemonade! – for Hurricane Harvey survivors

September 3, 2017 11:47 am
 |   Gatewood | How to help | West Seattle news

‘Epic!’ is how proud mom Alex describes the fresh-baked-treats-and-lemonade sale that her daughter Ysabel and friends have going right now at the northeast corner of California and Portland in Gatewood [map], raising money to help Hurricane Harvey storm survivors in Texas. The treats, baked with big help from Ysabel’s dad, include Texas-shaped cookies:

Running things when we stopped by were Ysabel, below right, with Quincy at left and Sam in front:

As mentioned in our preview, Ysabel has had benefit bake sales before; her mom’s matching proceeds and family employers will be matching too. The sale is scheduled to go until 2 pm but that of course is “while supplies last,” so stop by soon if you haven’t already!

  • Bonnie Wells September 3, 2017 (1:05 pm)
    Great group of kiddos! Great cookies too! 

