Girl Scouts create, install West Seattle’s newest Little Free Library

The report and photos are by Jenny Mandt (thank you!):

Olivia Lundstrom (left) and Ava Geary, members of Girl Scout Troop #40890, recently installed a Little Free Library geared to young readers outside Fauntleroy Church. It was their troop’s Silver Award project – the highest award a cadette (6th-8th grade) can earn – and the design mirrored the church’s iconic sanctuary window. The troop partnered with the church to encourage the love of books in young readers and invites everyone to take or leave a book, especially titles for pre-school through middle-school readers.

SIDE NOTE: Just two and a half weeks until the Fauntleroy Fall Festival, at the church and co-located Fauntleroy YMCA (9140 California SW; WSB sponsor) plus Fauntleroy Schoolhouse across the street – 2-5 pm Sunday, October 15th!