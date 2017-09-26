FRIDAY FUN! Tickets still available for cocktail party benefiting West Seattle Food Bank

If you don’t already have tickets for Friday night’s “Grand Affair“ cocktails-and-games party to help the West Seattle Food Bank – you still have time!

(Photo courtesy West Seattle Food Bank)

TIckets are available online through Thursday night – just go here. Or, if you can’t commit until the last minute, they’ll be available at the door, too. The party’s at Westland Distillery in SODO (2931 1st Ave. S.). Your $75 ticket gets you hosted wine and beer and “heavy hors d’oeuvres,” and casino-style gaming with prizes; you’ll also find a photo booth, whiskey tasting, themed cocktails, and a live auction (preview the items here and decide what you might bid on!). It all starts at 6 pm Friday (September 29th) – a cool way to begin your weekend.