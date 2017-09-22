FOOTBALL: West Seattle hosts Cleveland

West Seattle High School‘s football team is still looking for its first 2017 win after losing to Cleveland tonight at Southwest Athletic Complex, 22-14. The game was scoreless until WSHS’s #80 Tom Nguyen scored the first TD with 9:05 left in the half.

WSHS held the 7-0 lead going into halftime, then doubled it with 7:24 to go in the third quarter after #84 Kahlel Kelley turned an interception into a TD:

Five minutes later, Cleveland’s #5 DJ Arns started changing the game, with his first of three touchdowns.

After Cleveland’s two-point conversion, it was Wildcats 14, Eagles 8. Arns got his next TD with just under 7 minutes to go in the game, bringing the score to 14-14. Cleveland stepped up its defense and another Arns TD, plus 2-pointer, with 3:19 left in the game, put the Eagles ahead 22-14, and that’s how it stayed to the end.

Next week, WSHS is on the road, playing Ballard at Memorial Stadium downtown, 5 pm Saturday, September 30th.