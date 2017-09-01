FOOTBALL: West Seattle High School opens season at home vs. Washougal

(WSB photos. Above, #11 Cyrus Storlie with the ball)

School doesn’t start until Wednesday, but high-school football season got going tonight. West Seattle High School hosted Washougal, from Clark County, at Southwest Athletic Complex. It was the first game for new head coach Marcis Fennell:

The visitors went home with the win, 54-0. That was also the halftime score; the Wildcats held the Panthers scoreless for the entire second half. Long before the season started, parents and administrators worked to make this a year of revitalization, raising money through gear:

That’s athletic director Corey Sorenson modeling some of what was available. Also seen at the stadium, new WSHS principal Brian Vance, and new girls-soccer coach Todd Veenhuizen:

In the stands, fans found reasons to cheer:

Next Friday, WSHS is on the road.

(#22 Rylee Farrison, #76 Roman Saladino, #28 Quinn Sadow)

The Wildcats will play Ingraham at 7 pm Friday (September 8th) at Northwest Athletic Complex.