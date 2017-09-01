FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth starts season with on-the-road win over Evergreen

Thanks to Jon Anderson for the report from Highline Memorial Stadium in Burien, where Chief Sealth International High School opened football season with a big win:

Chief Sealth Seahawks dominated both sides of the ball tonight in a landslide victory over Evergreen. The game was called by Evergreen after 68 points were put on the scoreboard for Sealth. Final tonight at Highline Stadium, 68-0. Way to go, Seahawks !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Head coach Ted Rodgriguez‘s team will be home next Friday night (September 8th) at Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 7 pm, vs. Decatur.