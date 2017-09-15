West Seattle, Washington

FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth defeats West Seattle to win Huling Bowl for first time since 2014

September 15, 2017 10:17 pm
Fans rushed the field moments ago as, for the first time since 2014, Chief Sealth International High School defeated West Seattle High School and won the Huling Bowl, the annual fall faceoff between the cross-peninsula rivals. Tonight’s score at Southwest Athletic Complex in Westwood: Sealth 52, West Seattle 24.

Though the rivalry has a long history, this year both teams have new head coaches – Ted Rodriguez for the Seahawks, Marcis Fennell for the Wildcats. More to come!

