FOLLOWUP: What Srivilai Thai Cuisine plans to bring to West Seattle

A week and a half ago, thanks to a tip from Josh (who also sent the photo), we reported that Srivilai Thai Cuisine is on the way to the ex-Blackboard Bistro space. At the time, that’s all we knew. We promised to follow up, and have since made contact with the Srivilai family, who will be running the new restaurant at 3247 California SW. Here’s what they’ve told us in an e-mail exchange:

They’ll be serving Bangkok-style Thai food – “since that is where the family is from, but at this time the menu isn’t set” – lunch and dinner, seven days a week, “opening probably 11:00 most days, closing 9:30 on weekdays and 10:00 or so on weekends.” They plan to serve beer, wine, and liquor (and have applied for the license, though they might be open serving food before it comes through.” And they note that “since it’s Thai food, a high percentage of dishes can be made vegetarian, vegan, and/or gluten-free if the diner so chooses. That’s standard practice for Thai restaurants, so not a surprise for diners with dietary restrictions.”

We asked why West Seattle – the reply, “because we live here! Half the family has lived in WS since 2008, the rest this year – we love the area and think there is enough room for our restaurant.” They hope to be open by the end of October.