FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival 2017 Chili Cookoff lineup set!

That’s the trophy that’ll go to the winner – chosen by you! – in the Chili Cookoff at this year’s West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival, coming up Sunday, October 29th, 10 am-2 pm. We published the call for entries last week, and today, Junction Association executive director Lora Swift tells us the competition lineup is set – here’s the list she sent:

Elliott Bay Brewing Company

Husky Deli

Easy Street Café

Brookdale Senior Living

The Westy Sports and Spirits (WSB sponsor)

Duos Lounge

Pecos Pit (WSB sponsor)

Girls Gone BBQ

Fresh Bistro

The Westy is the defending champ. The Chili Cookoff raises money for the West Seattle Food Bank – you get to vote by buying a flight for $10 (that includes samples from all nine participant) and voting for your favorite. It’ll start at 11 am on festival day, on the KeyBank (southwest) corner of California/Alaska, and continues while supplies last,

P.S. The rest of the festival lineup is finalized too, and we’ve added it to our calendar listing – go there for a sneak peek!