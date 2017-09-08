FOLLOWUP: Under the West Seattle Bridge, city to clear remaining Spokane Street campers next week

Two and a half weeks ago, the city announced it would gradually close the encampments that remain under the West Seattle Bridge, along Spokane Street, mostly in the SODO area. And this afternoon, on the website used for updates on the city’s response to homelessness, there’s an update. It begins with a recap of outreach and notification efforts, and then gets into the timeline:

… The area has been divided into four zones to be addressed separately:

Zone 1: Airport Way to Sixth Avenue

Zone 2: Sixth Avenue to Fourth Avenue

Zone 3: Fourth Avenue to Second Avenue

Zone 4: Second Avenue to Colorado Avenue

Monday, Sept. 11, will be a day of outreach only. On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Navigation Team will begin outreach at 8:30 a.m. Field coordinators will be on hand to provide storage of personal belongings. Other City crews and contractors will be ready to remove all bio-waste, garbage and debris from a zone as soon as campers have moved out of that area. Once a zone is clear, the City will install temporary fencing.

While the Navigation Team will conduct outreach along the entire corridor as necessary, the closure and cleanup will address one zone at a time. As Zones 2 and 4 have the greatest number of people, tents and structures, they will be addressed first and are expected to take the longest. The tentative schedule is:

Tuesday, Sept. 12: Begin Zone 4

Wednesday, Sept. 13: Finish Zone 4 and begin Zone 2

Thursday, Sept. 14: Finish Zone 2 and begin Zone 3

Friday, Sept. 15: Begin Zone 1

Should the cleanup extend into the following week, the City will repost appropriate notice around the impacted area.

As noted above, once a zone is completely clear, the City will install a mix of temporary and permanent fencing along the corridor. Several sections will be fenced off to protect infrastructure and/or to limit access to certain areas for authorized individuals (e.g., maintenance crews). The temporary fencing around several blocks under the Spokane Street Viaduct (installed following the removal of the RV encampment at the west end of Spokane Street in April) will be extended west to Sixth Avenue, though it will still allow entrance for commuter parking, which is an intended use of those rights-of-way.