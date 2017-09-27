FOLLOWUP: Resurfaced West Seattle Stadium track ready to reopen

The newly resurfaced track at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW), closed since mid-summer, is ready to reopen. That’s what we found out from project manager Jay Rood, after calling him to check on its status. The million-dollar project was supposed to be done earlier this month but Rood says the recent rain delayed painting of stripes and other markings – its start had been delayed too, and that was attributed to the bidding process. Now the track and fencing are finished and he says they hope to have it reopened to the public by day’s end. The stadium, which is a Seattle Parks and Recreation Department facility, hasn’t been completely closed in recent weeks – some high-school football games have been played, but covering was in place over the track.