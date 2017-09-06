FOLLOWUP: Police believe robbery was motive for 15-year-old’s killing in Westcrest Park

(WSB photo – CSI team investigating on Tuesday)

An update this morning from Seattle Police, one day after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death at Westcrest Park. Detectives now believe robbery was the motive for the killing. They’re not going into further details so far, and there’s no suspect information either, but they wanted to get that information out, and they are asking again for any information – you can call the tip line at 206-233-5000. As reported in our Tuesday coverage, the victim was found by passers-by after walking out of the woods on the south side of the park and collapsing near 6th SW/SW Cambridge; he was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, where he died.