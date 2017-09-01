FOLLOWUP: Enforcement @ new 59th/Admiral all-way stop

The new all-way stop at 59th SW/SW Admiral Way has been a hot topic, with some commenters observing that some drivers are just rolling right through it. Those complaints drew Seattle Police enforcement today – we received multiple reports, including the photo, sent by Tim. He spoke to the motorcycle officer, who told him that they had indeed been getting a lot of complaints about stop-sign-runners since the intersection was changed late Tuesday night.
West Seattle, Washington
01 Friday
| 0 COMMENTS