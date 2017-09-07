FOLLOWUP: Delridge Business Survey results to be unveiled next week

Back in June, we reported on the Delridge Business Survey – including an update as the collaborating organizations sent out “ambassadors” to talk with local entrepreneurs. Now, the results are ready to go public, and you’re invited to be among the first to find out! Here’s the announcement:

Calling all Delridge businesses and interested community members!

Please join us for a mixer and to hear the results of the Delridge Business Survey that finished in August 2017.

Meet at Skylark Café (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Thursday, September 14th

5:30 pm — Mixer

6:00 pm — Presentation of Results

Meet business leaders working in North Delridge and hear about challenges and opportunities for businesses in this neighborhood. We need your feedback to start prioritizing how we can work together to grow the local economy and support Delridge businesses.