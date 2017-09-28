FOLLOWUP: Clearer look at ‘design elements’ for new West Seattle Junction park; survey still open

(Click for larger view in PDF)

Last Sunday, we published a reminder about a city survey asking your thoughts on 36 possible “design elements” for the new West Seattle Junction park (4700 block of 40th SW). Commenters noted that the graphic showing those options remained difficult to read, and we promised to ask Seattle Parks for a larger, clearer version (since none existed on the Parks website at the time, either). Since then, they’ve provided a high-resolution version, and also added it to the project website – if you click the image above, you’ll go directly to the largest-available PDF version. In addition, the survey, which was supposed to close back on Monday, remains open. So here’s one more chance for your thoughts – the survey asks you to choose 10 of the 36 elements that you most would want to see in the park, which will be designed next year and developed in 2019.