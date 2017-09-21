FOLLOWUP: Bail set at $500,000 for suspect arrested in Westwood murder, described as victim’s ex-girlfriend

(WSB photo from Tuesday night)

We have just found out more about what police believe preceded the shooting that killed a West Seattle man outside his home near 31st SW and SW Elmgrove on Tuesday night. The information is in probable-cause documents from this afternoon’s court appearance of the 21-year-old Burien woman arrested the next morning, whose bail has been set at half a million dollars.

The documents say the suspect is an ex-girlfriend of the victim, who is identified in those documents as 25-year-old Edixon Velasquez. Police say she messaged him Monday saying she urgently wanted to meet with him at his home. Then on Tuesday, she messaged him to say she was outside his home but did not want to come in, asking him instead to come outside. He was having dinner inside with his two roommates; they saw her car go by and wondered why she didn’t want to come in. The victim eventually went out, saying he would help his ex-girlfriend park her car, and moments later the roommates heard at least one gunshot, and saw the ex-girlfriend getting into her car.

The documents say that surveillance video obtained from a neighbor shows that Velasquez got into the car, and then a man walked up to it from the north, appearing to open the driver’s door and pull Velasquez out, with the victim then falling to the ground. That man was said to then run away, while the ex-girlfriend walked up, looked down at the victim, making “no attempt to help him” according to police, before getting into the car and driving away. When police found her at her mother’s house in Burien the next day, the documents say, she “denied knowing the identity of the shooter and the motive for the shooting, but admitted that she did nothing to help the victim after the shooting and that she left the scene and never called 911.” As reported Tuesday night, Velasquez died at the scene. Documents from today’s hearing do not describe the man except to say that he was wearing “a hooded sweatshirt and long pants.” He is still not in custody so far as we know; the female suspect, meantime, is due back in court tomorrow, at which time we should find out whether she will be charged.