FILM CREW AT LINCOLN PARK: Local production company shooting ‘Chaldea’

September 8, 2017 11:03 am
|      0 COMMENTS
Thanks to everyone who noticed, and asked about, the film crew at Lincoln Park, with trailers and equipment visible in the north parking lot. Here’s what we found out by visiting the park: West Seattle-based Anvil Productions will be there for at least three days shooting “Chaldea.” The project’s website describes “Chaldea” as “an adult-themed epic fantasy, steeped heavily in classic mythology, featuring elves, dwarves, and orcs, Egyptian and Norse gods, heroes and villains, high adventure, planetary politics and war … all clashing in the wake of a failing empire.” You can see behind-the-scenes photos here.

